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Previous
Photo 1612
IMG_7394
Hydrangea
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1776
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd June 2026 4:44pm
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white
,
purple
,
flowers
,
hydrangea
KWind
ace
Lovely close up! Nice textures and flower colour.
July 4th, 2026
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