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IMG_7415 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1613

IMG_7415

Children’s book published in 1950
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Peter Dulis ace
sweet
July 5th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
July 5th, 2026  
*lynn ace
lovely
July 5th, 2026  
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