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by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1617

A souvenir from Egypt
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Beverley ace
beautifully made... very nice souvenir
July 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
A wonderful souvenir!
July 8th, 2026  
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