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Previous
Photo 1617
A souvenir from Egypt
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th July 2026 3:40pm
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Beverley
ace
beautifully made... very nice souvenir
July 8th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
A wonderful souvenir!
July 8th, 2026
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