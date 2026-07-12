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Previous
Photo 1621
Sometimes we long for some rain
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Album
365
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iPhone X
Taken
4th April 2024 9:39am
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raindrops
Beverley
ace
me too... soon we'll get lucky
July 12th, 2026
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