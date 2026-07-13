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IMG_7448 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1622

IMG_7448

These roses do not need water
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Dione Giorgio ace
Beautiful shot. I like your pov in this one.
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
& they are beautiful...
July 13th, 2026  
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