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IMG_7476 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1623

IMG_7476

I didn’t know we had dwars in our neighborhood driving cars
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Joan Robillard ace
Too funny
July 14th, 2026  
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