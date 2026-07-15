Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1624
Today is our wedding anniversary
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1788
photos
57
followers
28
following
444% complete
View this month »
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
congrats :)
July 15th, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Nice congrats ❤️😊
July 15th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close