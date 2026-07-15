Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1624

Today is our wedding anniversary
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
congrats :)
July 15th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice congrats ❤️😊
July 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact