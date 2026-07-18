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IMG_7487 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1627

IMG_7487

The drought can be seen everywhere
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Fisher Family
Your photo shows the effect of the drought clearly. It is the same here as well.

Ian
July 18th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Ues no good hope you will have spe raine soon😊👍
July 18th, 2026  
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