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IMG_7497 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1634

IMG_7497

Summer greenery
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
July 25th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A lovely area of greenery!

Ian
July 25th, 2026  
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