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IMG_7502 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1636

IMG_7502

A cabbage white butterfly on a pink butterfly flower
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
July 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 27th, 2026  
Fisher Family
A very nice shot!

Ian
July 27th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 27th, 2026  
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