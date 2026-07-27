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Previous
Photo 1636
IMG_7502
A cabbage white butterfly on a pink butterfly flower
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1800
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th July 2026 4:04pm
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 27th, 2026
Fisher Family
A very nice shot!
Ian
July 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
July 27th, 2026
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