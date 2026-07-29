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Photo 1638
IMG_7498
I wonder if it will stay green for much longer, because it is really hot at the moment
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2026 5:42pm
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Beverley
ace
i watered our shared garden last night... opened my door this morning to the hottest day... Whew... the eco park is dry as dry can be... this is a lovely photo of nature lets visulise coolness
July 29th, 2026
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