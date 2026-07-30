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by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1639

I received this photo of the Gothic church from my niece Lideke, who is on a cycling holiday in Germany
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous leading line...Your niece took a great shot.
July 30th, 2026  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
July 30th, 2026  
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