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Photo 1639
I received this photo of the Gothic church from my niece Lideke, who is on a cycling holiday in Germany
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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church
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gothic
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 30th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous leading line...Your niece took a great shot.
July 30th, 2026
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 30th, 2026
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