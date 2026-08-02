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IMG_7543 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1642

IMG_7543

Under a bright blue sky, there isn’t a single child to be seen on the dried-out playground
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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