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IMG_7541 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1643

IMG_7541

This house has a stepped gable
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Beverley ace
stunning property... very beautiful...
August 3rd, 2026  
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