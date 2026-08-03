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Previous
Photo 1643
IMG_7541
This house has a stepped gable
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1807
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st August 2026 3:10pm
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sky
,
blue
,
ditch
,
building
Beverley
ace
stunning property... very beautiful...
August 3rd, 2026
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