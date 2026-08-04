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Previous
Photo 1644
IMG_7562
My two older brothers were probably not happy that they had to pose for the picture.
I don’t know what year this was.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2026 1:18pm
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