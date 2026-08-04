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IMG_7562 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1644

IMG_7562

My two older brothers were probably not happy that they had to pose for the picture.
I don’t know what year this was.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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