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by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 1645

Red coneflower
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Incredibly beautiful…. Wonderful colours
August 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic shot with wonderful light
August 5th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
August 5th, 2026  
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