Previous
IMG_5320 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
9 / 365

IMG_5320

Decorations in the hospital in Alkmaar
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise