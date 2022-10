Autumn

1. I chose this subject for my photo because it kind of shows a mix between summer and Autumn with the mix of green leaves, and yellow/orange leaves.

2. I like this photo because it reminds me of nature and I think it is visually appealing.

3. I don't like how its kind of out of focus, and next time ill make sure to get a better angle/shot.

4. I think the mood is a little upbeat and cool because of how it shows the change of seasons.