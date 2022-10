Pairs

1. I chose this subject because the lunch lady offered us apples and I thought it could work.

2. I like that there's apples in the photo because I like apples, I also like the blue background.

3. I don't like how the apple on the right is kind of tilted, next time I'll be sure to line them up properly.

4. The mood I get is kind of blank but also happy because I like apples.