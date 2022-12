Textures

1. I chose this subject for my photo because it looked very intriguing and I thought it would work well for the subject.

2. I like how it looks bumpy and I like how you can see the dirt so it's not just some blue bumps.

3. I don't like the angle and how its blurry towards the left. I'll take a better photo next time.

4. the mood is kind of dirty and unclean.