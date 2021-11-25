Previous
week 7 by aidennelson
5 / 365

week 7

i picked this photo because i like the angle i took it at. i like how the pens look in it. i wish the start of the pens weren't so blury. it has kinda of a cold feeling because the pens are blue
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Aiden Nelson

@aidennelson
