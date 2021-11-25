Sign up
5 / 365
week 7
i picked this photo because i like the angle i took it at. i like how the pens look in it. i wish the start of the pens weren't so blury. it has kinda of a cold feeling because the pens are blue
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Aiden Nelson
@aidennelson
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
25th November 2021 10:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
