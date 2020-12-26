Sign up
Photo 1369
beribboned shadows
Appropriate for the holidays, right? I guess I'll never tire of shadows and adobe walls. My wishes to all for the happiest of holidays. And here's to a brand spanking much-needed new year.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1369
photos
27
followers
43
following
375% complete
View this month »
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
26th December 2020 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
holidays
,
red-ribbon
,
actually-posted-on-the-same-day-as-photographed
