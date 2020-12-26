Previous
Next
beribboned shadows by aikimomm
Photo 1369

beribboned shadows

Appropriate for the holidays, right? I guess I'll never tire of shadows and adobe walls. My wishes to all for the happiest of holidays. And here's to a brand spanking much-needed new year.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise