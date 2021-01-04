community tree

This unique Christmas tree is made from dozens of crocheted/knitted/quilted squares that served to keep boredom at bay for many local fiber artists and grandmothers during the stay-at-home Covid protocols. It's maybe 20 feet tall, and graces a small community gathering spot in downtown Silver City. I had heard about it but not seen it, so decided to check it out on my way home from walking this morning. I was glad to see it hadn't been taken down yet--but then New Mexicans are known for keeping their holiday lights and decorations up year-round. And that little spot in the sky on the left? It's the setting moon.