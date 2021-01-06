Previous
shadow falls by aikimomm
Photo 1380

shadow falls

Santa Fe, adobe structures, and shadows. I clearly can never get enough of that combination (or each standalone element, for that matter).
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

aikimomm
phoebe
KWind ace
Cool shadows!!
January 7th, 2021  
