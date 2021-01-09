Previous
pink bird on a pink stick by aikimomm
Photo 1383

Saw these shadows while walking the neighborhood one afternoon. And then noticed the funky bird on the front porch, so perky in the afternoon light.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
