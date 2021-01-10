Previous
door shadows by aikimomm
door shadows

Just happened to be going from one room to another and saw this shadow on the bathroom door. I haven't seen it since; I guess the door was opened at just the right angle that day.
10th January 2021

aikimomm (phoebe)

aikimomm (phoebe)
