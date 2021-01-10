Sign up
Photo 1384
door shadows
Just happened to be going from one room to another and saw this shadow on the bathroom door. I haven't seen it since; I guess the door was opened at just the right angle that day.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1384
photos
29
followers
43
following
379% complete
View this month »
5
365
iPhone 7
18th October 2020 1:41pm
Tags
door
,
shadows
