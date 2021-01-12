Previous
etched glass windows by aikimomm
Photo 1386

etched glass windows

Not a particularly interesting shot, but I always like old doors and windows, and there are a lot of those in Silver City. Some day I want to learn to do etched-glass work.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

