Photo 1387
vigas with shadows
Santa Fe architecture: vigas and adobe. And New Mexico's blue blue sky.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
2
1
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1387
photos
29
followers
43
following
380% complete
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
30th June 2019 11:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shadows
,
adobe
,
blue sky
,
vigas
,
santa fe style
Margo
ace
This is an interesting building FAV
January 14th, 2021
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
Thanks, Margo. It's very typical of the architecture in Santa Fe.
January 14th, 2021
