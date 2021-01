critters from the hood

A metal-artist friend makes sculptures from the hoods and doors of antique cars and trucks. You can (barely) see that this one is from an old Studebaker. She cuts out critters with a torch-cutter, and can bend their legs to make individual standalone pieces. Sometimes she leaves a part of each critter attached to the hood and pops it out but not off. This hood was positioned just right to throw some dynamite negative shadows on the wall it hangs on.