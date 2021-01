bowl shadows

This porcelain bowl was in an art show I attended. Yes, it is fur-lined, and sitting on a piece of the same black fur. I didn't respond to the piece, not my sort of thing, until I noticed the very strange shadows on its side. I never could figure out what was making the shadows. Something to do with the spotlights crossing over one another I guess. By the way, this is the actual color; I didn't convert it to B&W. Probably a Bob shot.