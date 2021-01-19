Previous
el sombrero by aikimomm
el sombrero

The sombrero-shaped sign above a favorite Mexican restaurant in Socorro, New Mexico. If you are traveling up or down I-25, be sure to stop here -- it's only takeout nowadays, of course, and utterly delicious.
aikimomm (phoebe)

a full-time clay artist in New Mexico
