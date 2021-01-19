Sign up
Photo 1393
el sombrero
The sombrero-shaped sign above a favorite Mexican restaurant in Socorro, New Mexico. If you are traveling up or down I-25, be sure to stop here -- it's only takeout nowadays, of course, and utterly delicious.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Tags
mexican food
,
signage
,
new mexico
