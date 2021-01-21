Sign up
Photo 1395
chair shadows
This image doesn't really make a lot of sense. I was drawn to the shadows that the wrought iron chair made, and couldn't get myself under the glass-top table to frame them in an interesting way. Settled for random and busy..
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1395
photos
30
followers
43
following
382% complete
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
10th October 2020 1:11pm
Tags
shadows
,
random
,
variety
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 22nd, 2021
