chair shadows by aikimomm
chair shadows

This image doesn't really make a lot of sense. I was drawn to the shadows that the wrought iron chair made, and couldn't get myself under the glass-top table to frame them in an interesting way. Settled for random and busy..
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 22nd, 2021  
