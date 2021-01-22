Sign up
Photo 1396
moonrise
We get some awfully nice skies here. This is from the long days of this past summer, when the moon rises in the east just as the sun sets in the west.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1396
photos
30
followers
43
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
31st July 2020 8:05pm
Tags
tree
,
moon
,
clouds
,
skies
