Previous
Next
yuccas in the snow by aikimomm
Photo 1399

yuccas in the snow

We've had 8-10 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. That's a lot of snow for these parts, and it's beautiful! I love the way snow redefines the world.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise