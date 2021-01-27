Sign up
Photo 1401
snow shadows
A sunny day after the big snowfall, and I spent way too much time taking pictures (in between a lot of shoveling). Warning: this isn't the last of them.......
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
2
0
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1401
photos
31
followers
44
following
383% complete
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
27th January 2021 12:51pm
snow
,
shadows
,
branches
Harbie
ace
Great leafy shadows!
January 28th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Oh and I'm glad to hear it isn't the last! This is fabulous - I can imagine how you'd get lost in it all and take lots of pictures! I like how this commands you to look at the positive space - totally blows away anything else, commanding your attention! Fab!
January 28th, 2021
