Previous
Next
not the best day for cocktails on the deck by aikimomm
Photo 1402

not the best day for cocktails on the deck

Somehow this sight just made me laugh. And it fascinated me how the snow collected on those narrow chair arms.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
It makes me laugh too. No thanks
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise