Previous
Next
Photo 1402
not the best day for cocktails on the deck
Somehow this sight just made me laugh. And it fascinated me how the snow collected on those narrow chair arms.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
0
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1402
photos
31
followers
44
following
384% complete
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
26th January 2021 8:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
patio furniture
Kathy A
ace
It makes me laugh too. No thanks
January 29th, 2021
