Previous
Next
snow hoodie and shadows by aikimomm
Photo 1403

snow hoodie and shadows

The clay rock appears to have a snow hoodie, and is unaware of the great shadows being thrown by the yuccas behind it.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
I love everything about this shot!!
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise