Previous
Next
Photo 1404
shadows in motion
For olivetreeann, who wanted to see a photo of the shadows without the hoodied clay rock, which was my post yesterday. I just so happened to have one, Ann!
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
1
0
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1404
photos
31
followers
44
following
384% complete
View this month »
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
27th January 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
shadows
,
skunklike
Harbie
ace
So interesting!!
January 31st, 2021
Leave a Comment
