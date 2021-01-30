Previous
Next
shadows in motion by aikimomm
Photo 1404

shadows in motion

For olivetreeann, who wanted to see a photo of the shadows without the hoodied clay rock, which was my post yesterday. I just so happened to have one, Ann!
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
So interesting!!
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise