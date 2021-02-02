Previous
sedums snow-covered by aikimomm
sedums snow-covered

Back to the snow photos. It's rare for me to center a subject, but this seems to work for me given the great curve of the snow pile almost covering the pot of sedums. For some reason, some space has been cut off the top in posting. Phooey.
2nd February 2021

aikimomm (phoebe)

@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Kathy A ace
Nice shot, I like the snow curve
February 3rd, 2021  
