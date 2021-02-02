Sign up
Photo 1407
sedums snow-covered
Back to the snow photos. It's rare for me to center a subject, but this seems to work for me given the great curve of the snow pile almost covering the pot of sedums. For some reason, some space has been cut off the top in posting. Phooey.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
7
1
365
DSC-HX200V
26th January 2021 10:58am
Public
snow
,
pot
,
curve
,
sedum
Kathy A
ace
Nice shot, I like the snow curve
February 3rd, 2021
