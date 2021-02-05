Sign up
Photo 1410
devil's claw on dash
Devil's claw is a native wildflower/weed whose seed pod is fun to look at but not much fun when you accidentally step on it. I used to keep one on the dashboard of my old car; I wonder what happened to it.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1410
photos
33
followers
46
following
386% complete
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H1
Taken
5th December 2007 9:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Those reflections are amazing!
February 6th, 2021
