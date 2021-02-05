Previous
devil's claw on dash by aikimomm
devil's claw on dash

Devil's claw is a native wildflower/weed whose seed pod is fun to look at but not much fun when you accidentally step on it. I used to keep one on the dashboard of my old car; I wonder what happened to it.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Kathy A ace
Those reflections are amazing!
February 6th, 2021  
