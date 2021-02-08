Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1413
delightful dahlias
Part of a huge bouquet a friend brought me from her garden last fall. I just loved the colors, though the photo isn't exactly artistic or anything.
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1413
photos
33
followers
46
following
387% complete
View this month »
1406
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
18th October 2020 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mary Siegle
ace
Well, you know you don’t need to be all artistic with colors like that. Ready made art!
February 9th, 2021
CAT Carter19
ace
So lusciously decadently unabashedly gorgeous!
February 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close