Photo 1414
shadows and shapes
I walked the neighborhood instead of the track this afternoon, and this is what I saw.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
3
2
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1414
photos
33
followers
46
following
387% complete
1407
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX200V
Taken
9th February 2021 4:45pm
sun
,
shadows
,
shapes
,
neighborhood
PhylM-S
ace
Love the dancing shadows of the branches against the orange walls and blue door with their own lines in contrast with each other and the round terra cotta... is amazing how much is really going on here! Love it! That gate! The sidewalk... what a super shot.
February 10th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Textures, shapes, colours and shadows - what more could we ask for?
February 10th, 2021
Harbie
ace
Love all of the colors and textures as well as the shadows!!
February 10th, 2021
