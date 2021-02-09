Previous
shadows and shapes by aikimomm
Photo 1414

shadows and shapes

I walked the neighborhood instead of the track this afternoon, and this is what I saw.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
PhylM-S ace
Love the dancing shadows of the branches against the orange walls and blue door with their own lines in contrast with each other and the round terra cotta... is amazing how much is really going on here! Love it! That gate! The sidewalk... what a super shot.
February 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Textures, shapes, colours and shadows - what more could we ask for?
February 10th, 2021  
Harbie ace
Love all of the colors and textures as well as the shadows!!
February 10th, 2021  
