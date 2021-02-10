Previous
busy shadows, blue skies by aikimomm
busy shadows, blue skies

So here's something else I saw on my walk.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Mary Siegle ace
It’s really interesting the way the corner in that wall makes the line down the middle of your composition and makes it appear to be a diptych with two separate images. I had to look closely to confirm that the branches were continuing from one side to the other. Very cool!
February 11th, 2021  
KWind ace
Wonderful shadows!!
February 11th, 2021  
Yao RL
Very neat.
February 11th, 2021  
