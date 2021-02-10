Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1415
busy shadows, blue skies
So here's something else I saw on my walk.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
3
1
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1415
photos
35
followers
46
following
387% complete
View this month »
1408
1409
1410
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
7th February 2021 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
shadows
,
blue sky
,
adobe wall
Mary Siegle
ace
It’s really interesting the way the corner in that wall makes the line down the middle of your composition and makes it appear to be a diptych with two separate images. I had to look closely to confirm that the branches were continuing from one side to the other. Very cool!
February 11th, 2021
KWind
ace
Wonderful shadows!!
February 11th, 2021
Yao RL
Very neat.
February 11th, 2021
