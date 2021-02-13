Previous
moon rising by aikimomm
Photo 1418

moon rising

I'm embarrassed to post this image, given the dozens of incredibly clear/sharp/beautiful moon shots that have graced the 365 project over the years. But I kind of like it.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

I like it a lot! It is mysterious looking!
February 14th, 2021  
Maggie
I like that you are trusting what you like
February 14th, 2021  
