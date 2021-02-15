Sign up
Photo 1420
shadows and shapes in blue and white
Another house on a neighborhood walk, whose shadows of course caught my eye.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
4
365
DSC-HX200V
9th February 2021 4:39pm
Tags
blue
,
shadows
,
house
,
shapes
,
neighborhood
