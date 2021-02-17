Previous
Next
frosty trees by aikimomm
Photo 1422

frosty trees

The frost on the bare limbs of the trees was so pretty against the blue sky. I'm sorry I wasn't able to get outside in time to take more pictures -- it didn't last long after the sun came out.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise