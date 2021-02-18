Previous
blubaru shadows by aikimomm
Photo 1423

blubaru shadows

Shadows on the snow on my blue Subaru. Irresistible.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
