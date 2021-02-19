Previous
museum bell by aikimomm
museum bell

The bell hangs from a "gate" at the entrance to the Silver City historical museum. It's really a nice little museum, the former home of a well-known pioneering family.
aikimomm (phoebe)

a full-time clay artist in New Mexico
