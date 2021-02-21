Previous
chair shadow by aikimomm
Photo 1425

chair shadow

An image from long ago; I've been chasing shadows forever, never tire of them.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

aikimomm (phoebe)

@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
Mary Siegle ace
Classic Phoebe!
February 23rd, 2021  
Yao RL
This is very artistic.
February 23rd, 2021  
