Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1426
tears
This painting was on the side of an old wooden shed. I don't have any idea what it was meant to portray, maybe something religious. Regardless, it certainly spoke to me.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikimomm (phoebe)
ace
@aikimomm
I am AikiUser's momm, alternate momm to Pixelchix, a full-time clay artist in New Mexico, a part-time BFA student, a great-grandmother, and an avid gardener/reader/walker....
1426
photos
36
followers
48
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-H1
Taken
24th December 2006 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
painting
,
tears
Yao RL
I like it,
February 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close